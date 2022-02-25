Srestha Finvest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 49.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2021 down 49.16% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 109.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 85.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.

Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.67 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)