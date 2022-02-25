Srestha Finvest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 49.16% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2021 down 49.16% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 109.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 85.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.
Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.67 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)
|Srestha Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.61
|0.70
|1.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.61
|0.70
|1.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.13
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.30
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.17
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.40
|1.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.40
|1.05
|Interest
|0.17
|0.09
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.31
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.31
|0.34
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.31
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.31
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|16.50
|16.50
|16.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.04
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.04
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
