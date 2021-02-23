Srestha Finvest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2020 up 7.24% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 up 2.09% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020 up 20.69% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2019.

Srestha Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Srestha Finvest shares closed at 2.61 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)