App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Srei Q1 profit down 69% to Rs 42.67 crore

The Kolkata-headquartered company said its disbursements during the quarter under review was at Rs 3,888 crore as compared to Rs 5,941 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Srei Infrastructure Finance on August 7 reported a 69 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.67 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had reported Rs 139.55 crore of net profit in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

Total consolidated income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was up by over two percent to Rs 1,582.58 crore, as against Rs 1,548.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

The Kolkata-headquartered company said its disbursements during the quarter under review was at Rs 3,888 crore as compared to Rs 5,941 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

related news

Its assets under management slipped to Rs 47,327 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 49,426 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

"We remain confident that the ongoing liquidity conundrum for the entire NBFC sector is going to be momentary. We are hopeful that the government will give systemically important NBFCs the scope to spread their wings and serve the nation better," Srei chairman Hemant Kanoria said.

He said the company was focusing on consolidating its lending businesses.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #Results #SREI Infrastructure Finance

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.