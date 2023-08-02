SREI Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, down 49.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in June 2023 down 49.44% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2023 up 62.86% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 up 75.26% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2022.

SREI Infra shares closed at 1.95 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.09% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.