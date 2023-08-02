English
    SREI Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, down 49.44% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in June 2023 down 49.44% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2023 up 62.86% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 up 75.26% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2022.

    SREI Infra shares closed at 1.95 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.09% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.

    SREI Infrastructure Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.735.065.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.735.065.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.500.95
    Depreciation0.580.580.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.693.832.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.420.132.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.682.223.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.30-2.20-3.50
    Other Income--2.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.30-0.13-3.50
    Interest--0.18--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.30-0.31-3.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.30-0.31-3.50
    Tax--0.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.30-0.36-3.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.30-0.36-3.50
    Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.01-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.01-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.01-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.01-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #SREI Infra #SREI Infrastructure Finance
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

