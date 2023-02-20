 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SREI Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.91 crore, down 71.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 240.91 crore in December 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 834.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,218.63 crore in December 2022 down 4745.16% from Rs. 69.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 581.51 crore in December 2022 down 210.99% from Rs. 523.94 crore in December 2021. SREI Infra shares closed at 2.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.59% over the last 12 months.
SREI Infrastructure Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations240.91460.16834.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations240.91460.16834.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.0520.7730.61
Depreciation107.53116.76141.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses60.0262.3952.06
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies637.42273.54214.27
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses117.0256.8918.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-701.13-70.19377.75
Other Income12.090.775.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-689.04-69.42382.75
Interest2.789.92311.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-691.82-79.3471.11
Exceptional Items-2,526.88-3,115.54--
P/L Before Tax-3,218.70-3,194.8871.11
Tax-0.060.061.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3,218.64-3,194.9469.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3,218.64-3,194.9469.82
Minority Interest0.01-0.02-0.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3,218.63-3,194.9669.29
Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-63.98-63.511.39
Diluted EPS-63.98-63.511.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-63.98-63.511.39
Diluted EPS-63.98-63.511.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 20, 2023 08:11 pm