Sreeleathers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.29 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sreeleathers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.29 crore in March 2023 up 37.35% from Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2023 up 82.7% from Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2023 up 68.29% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2022.

    Sreeleathers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

    Sreeleathers shares closed at 195.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and 14.27% over the last 12 months.

    Sreeleathers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.2947.3335.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.2947.3335.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.6432.7227.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.762.45-0.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.751.570.95
    Depreciation0.350.360.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.141.641.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.168.595.21
    Other Income0.160.120.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.318.715.38
    Interest0.130.110.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.198.605.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.198.605.20
    Tax2.462.191.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.736.413.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.736.413.68
    Equity Share Capital23.1623.1623.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.912.771.59
    Diluted EPS2.912.771.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.912.771.59
    Diluted EPS2.912.771.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Sreeleathers
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am