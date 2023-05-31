Sreeleathers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.29 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.29 crore in March 2023 up 37.35% from Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2023 up 82.7% from Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2023 up 68.29% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2022.

Sreeleathers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

Sreeleathers shares closed at 195.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and 14.27% over the last 12 months.