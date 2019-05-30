Sreeleathers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore, up 13.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore in March 2019 up 13.21% from Rs. 33.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2019 down 29.48% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2019 down 26.5% from Rs. 9.17 crore in March 2018.

Sreeleathers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.75 in March 2018.

Sreeleathers shares closed at 217.90 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.18% returns over the last 6 months and -24.20% over the last 12 months.