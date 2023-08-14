Sreeleathers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore in June 2023 up 10.5% from Rs. 44.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.20 crore in June 2023 up 16.6% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2022.

Sreeleathers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2022.

Sreeleathers shares closed at 213.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.11% returns over the last 6 months and 17.23% over the last 12 months.