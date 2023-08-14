English
    Sreeleathers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sreeleathers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore in June 2023 up 10.5% from Rs. 44.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.20 crore in June 2023 up 16.6% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2022.

    Sreeleathers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2022.

    Sreeleathers shares closed at 213.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.11% returns over the last 6 months and 17.23% over the last 12 months.

    Sreeleathers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.6348.2944.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.6348.2944.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.0237.6433.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.97-1.760.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.621.751.40
    Depreciation0.350.350.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.931.141.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.749.167.49
    Other Income0.110.160.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.859.317.61
    Interest0.120.130.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.739.197.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.739.197.51
    Tax2.252.461.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.486.735.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.486.735.60
    Equity Share Capital23.1623.1623.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.802.912.42
    Diluted EPS2.802.912.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.802.912.42
    Diluted EPS2.802.912.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

