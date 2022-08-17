Sreeleathers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore, up 260.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore in June 2022 up 260.8% from Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 405.71% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2022 up 324.19% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2021.

Sreeleathers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2021.

Sreeleathers shares closed at 183.15 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.61% returns over the last 6 months and 11.41% over the last 12 months.