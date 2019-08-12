Sreeleathers Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.00 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.00 crore in June 2019 up 11.51% from Rs. 38.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2019 up 38.9% from Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.68 crore in June 2019 up 36.05% from Rs. 7.85 crore in June 2018.

Sreeleathers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2018.

Sreeleathers shares closed at 140.50 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.10% returns over the last 6 months and -48.93% over the last 12 months.