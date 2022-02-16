Sreeleathers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.14 crore, up 26.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.14 crore in December 2021 up 26.41% from Rs. 32.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021 up 18.62% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.90 crore in December 2021 up 19.95% from Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2020.

Sreeleathers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2020.

Sreeleathers shares closed at 172.95 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 18.83% over the last 12 months.