Sree Rayalaseem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.80 crore, up 98.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 569.80 crore in June 2022 up 98.66% from Rs. 286.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.94 crore in June 2022 up 97.61% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.54 crore in June 2022 up 81.61% from Rs. 29.48 crore in June 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 20.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.60 in June 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 704.70 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.95% returns over the last 6 months and 111.91% over the last 12 months.