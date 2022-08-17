 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sree Rayalaseem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.80 crore, up 98.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp are:

Net Sales at Rs 569.80 crore in June 2022 up 98.66% from Rs. 286.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.94 crore in June 2022 up 97.61% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.54 crore in June 2022 up 81.61% from Rs. 29.48 crore in June 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 20.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.60 in June 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 704.70 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.95% returns over the last 6 months and 111.91% over the last 12 months.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 569.80 414.18 286.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 569.80 414.18 286.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.06 168.73 105.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 289.44 199.44 175.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.76 -42.71 -66.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.30 6.09 6.61
Depreciation 4.45 5.12 4.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.18 40.02 38.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.61 37.48 22.51
Other Income 0.48 6.69 2.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.09 44.16 24.80
Interest 0.41 0.36 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.68 43.81 24.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.68 43.81 24.02
Tax 12.73 6.48 5.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.94 37.33 18.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.94 37.33 18.19
Equity Share Capital 17.16 17.16 17.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 553.15 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.94 21.75 10.60
Diluted EPS 20.94 21.75 10.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.94 21.75 10.60
Diluted EPS 20.94 21.75 10.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
