    Sree Rayalaseem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.80 crore, up 98.66% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 569.80 crore in June 2022 up 98.66% from Rs. 286.82 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.94 crore in June 2022 up 97.61% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.54 crore in June 2022 up 81.61% from Rs. 29.48 crore in June 2021.

    Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 20.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.60 in June 2021.

    Close

    Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 704.70 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.95% returns over the last 6 months and 111.91% over the last 12 months.

    Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations569.80414.18286.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations569.80414.18286.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.06168.73105.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods289.44199.44175.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.76-42.71-66.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.306.096.61
    Depreciation4.455.124.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.1840.0238.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6137.4822.51
    Other Income0.486.692.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.0944.1624.80
    Interest0.410.360.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.6843.8124.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.6843.8124.02
    Tax12.736.485.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.9437.3318.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.9437.3318.19
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--553.15--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.9421.7510.60
    Diluted EPS20.9421.7510.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.9421.7510.60
    Diluted EPS20.9421.7510.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.