    Sree Rayalaseem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.85 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 300.85 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 295.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2022 down 11.44% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.03 crore in December 2022 down 27.41% from Rs. 51.01 crore in December 2021.

    Sree Rayalaseem EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.49 in December 2021.

    Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 463.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.58% returns over the last 6 months and 25.57% over the last 12 months.

    Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations300.85344.22295.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations300.85344.22295.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.63157.40137.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods153.5474.0941.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.3722.3612.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.537.4810.25
    Depreciation4.694.944.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.1348.9642.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6928.9845.88
    Other Income10.652.800.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3431.7846.30
    Interest0.390.525.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.9531.2641.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.9531.2641.08
    Tax8.407.5914.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.5523.6726.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.5523.6726.59
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7213.7915.49
    Diluted EPS13.7213.7915.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7213.7915.49
    Diluted EPS13.7213.7915.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am