Sree Rayalaseem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.85 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.85 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 295.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2022 down 11.44% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.03 crore in December 2022 down 27.41% from Rs. 51.01 crore in December 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.49 in December 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 463.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.58% returns over the last 6 months and 25.57% over the last 12 months.