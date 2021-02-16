Sree Rayalaseem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 206.87 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.87 crore in December 2020 up 19.56% from Rs. 173.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.23 crore in December 2020 up 63.97% from Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2020 up 24.38% from Rs. 29.61 crore in December 2019.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2019.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 247.15 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.90% returns over the last 6 months and 104.85% over the last 12 months.