Sree Rayalaseem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 206.87 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.87 crore in December 2020 up 19.56% from Rs. 173.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.23 crore in December 2020 up 63.97% from Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2020 up 24.38% from Rs. 29.61 crore in December 2019.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2019.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 247.15 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.90% returns over the last 6 months and 104.85% over the last 12 months.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations206.87203.25173.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations206.87203.25173.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials71.8485.1179.56
Purchase of Traded Goods78.1050.1521.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.36-5.137.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.435.165.03
Depreciation12.6112.6112.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.6132.4631.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6422.9015.91
Other Income0.580.811.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2223.7117.04
Interest1.041.881.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.1821.8315.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax23.1821.8315.13
Tax5.955.664.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.2316.1710.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.2316.1710.51
Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.049.426.12
Diluted EPS10.049.426.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.049.426.12
Diluted EPS10.049.426.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sree Rayalaseem #Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:33 am

