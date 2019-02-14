Sree Rayalaseem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 163.77 crore, up 26.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.77 crore in December 2018 up 26.78% from Rs. 129.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2018 up 650.2% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.72 crore in December 2018 up 153.85% from Rs. 10.92 crore in December 2017.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2017.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 139.20 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.86% returns over the last 6 months and -31.86% over the last 12 months.