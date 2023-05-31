Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 435.25 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.25 crore in March 2023 up 5.09% from Rs. 414.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.11 crore in March 2023 up 90.47% from Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.53 crore in March 2023 up 71.5% from Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2022.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 41.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.75 in March 2022.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 487.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.64% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.