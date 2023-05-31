English
    Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 435.25 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 435.25 crore in March 2023 up 5.09% from Rs. 414.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.11 crore in March 2023 up 90.47% from Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.53 crore in March 2023 up 71.5% from Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2022.

    Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 41.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.75 in March 2022.

    Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 487.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.64% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.

    Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations435.25300.85414.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations435.25300.85414.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials123.42125.63168.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods136.74153.54199.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.31-66.37-42.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.487.556.09
    Depreciation5.274.695.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9654.1340.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0821.6737.46
    Other Income20.1810.646.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.2632.3144.17
    Interest0.710.390.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.5531.9243.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.5531.9243.81
    Tax7.448.406.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.1123.5237.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.1123.5237.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.1123.5237.33
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.4313.7021.75
    Diluted EPS41.4313.7021.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.4313.7021.75
    Diluted EPS41.4313.7021.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

