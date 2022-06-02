Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore, up 35.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore in March 2022 up 35.39% from Rs. 305.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2022 up 174.87% from Rs. 13.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2022 up 61.34% from Rs. 30.55 crore in March 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 21.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.91 in March 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 465.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.86% returns over the last 6 months and 61.53% over the last 12 months.