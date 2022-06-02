 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore, up 35.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp are:

Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore in March 2022 up 35.39% from Rs. 305.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2022 up 174.87% from Rs. 13.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2022 up 61.34% from Rs. 30.55 crore in March 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 21.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.91 in March 2021.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 465.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.86% returns over the last 6 months and 61.53% over the last 12 months.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 414.18 295.12 305.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 414.18 295.12 305.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 168.73 137.61 106.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 199.44 41.82 130.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.71 12.81 -0.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.09 10.25 7.90
Depreciation 5.12 4.71 12.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.04 42.03 34.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.46 45.88 13.50
Other Income 6.70 0.42 4.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.17 46.30 17.77
Interest 0.36 5.22 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.81 41.08 17.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.81 41.08 17.37
Tax 6.48 14.49 3.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.33 26.59 13.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.33 26.59 13.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.33 26.59 13.58
Equity Share Capital 17.16 17.16 17.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.75 15.49 7.91
Diluted EPS 21.75 15.49 7.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.75 15.49 7.91
Diluted EPS 21.75 15.49 7.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

