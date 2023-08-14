English
    Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.81 crore, down 54.23% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.81 crore in June 2023 down 54.23% from Rs. 569.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2023 down 32.36% from Rs. 35.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.89 crore in June 2023 down 32.94% from Rs. 53.52 crore in June 2022.

    Sree Rayalaseem EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.93 in June 2022.

    Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 716.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.43% returns over the last 6 months and -10.85% over the last 12 months.

    Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.81435.25569.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.81435.25569.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials123.53123.42166.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.49136.74289.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks45.3252.319.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.5114.489.30
    Depreciation2.605.274.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.8043.9642.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5859.0848.60
    Other Income0.7120.180.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2979.2649.07
    Interest0.630.710.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.6678.5548.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.6678.5548.67
    Tax8.367.4412.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.3071.1135.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.3071.1135.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.3071.1135.93
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1641.4320.93
    Diluted EPS14.1641.4320.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1641.4320.93
    Diluted EPS14.1641.4320.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

