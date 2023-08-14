Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.81 crore, down 54.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.81 crore in June 2023 down 54.23% from Rs. 569.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2023 down 32.36% from Rs. 35.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.89 crore in June 2023 down 32.94% from Rs. 53.52 crore in June 2022.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.93 in June 2022.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 716.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.43% returns over the last 6 months and -10.85% over the last 12 months.