Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.85 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp are:

Net Sales at Rs 300.85 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 295.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.52 crore in December 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.00 crore in December 2022 down 27.47% from Rs. 51.01 crore in December 2021.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 300.85 344.22 295.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 300.85 344.22 295.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.63 157.40 137.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 153.54 74.09 41.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -66.37 22.36 12.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.55 7.48 10.25
Depreciation 4.69 4.94 4.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.13 48.95 42.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.67 28.99 45.88
Other Income 10.64 2.81 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.31 31.81 46.30
Interest 0.39 0.52 5.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.92 31.28 41.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.92 31.28 41.08
Tax 8.40 7.59 14.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.52 23.69 26.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.52 23.69 26.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.52 23.69 26.59
Equity Share Capital 17.16 17.16 17.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.70 13.81 15.49
Diluted EPS 13.70 13.81 15.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.70 13.81 15.49
Diluted EPS 13.70 13.81 15.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited