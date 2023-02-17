Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.85 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.85 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 295.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.52 crore in December 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.00 crore in December 2022 down 27.47% from Rs. 51.01 crore in December 2021.