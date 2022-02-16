Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 295.12 crore, up 42.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.12 crore in December 2021 up 42.66% from Rs. 206.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021 up 54.31% from Rs. 17.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.01 crore in December 2021 up 38.5% from Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2020.

Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 15.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.04 in December 2020.

Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 387.65 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.57% returns over the last 6 months and 56.85% over the last 12 months.