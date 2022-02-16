English
    Sree Rayalaseem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 295.12 crore, up 42.66% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 295.12 crore in December 2021 up 42.66% from Rs. 206.87 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2021 up 54.31% from Rs. 17.23 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.01 crore in December 2021 up 38.5% from Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2020.

    Sree Rayalaseem EPS has increased to Rs. 15.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.04 in December 2020.

    Sree Rayalaseem shares closed at 387.65 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.57% returns over the last 6 months and 56.85% over the last 12 months.

    Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations295.12271.16206.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations295.12271.16206.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.6182.8671.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.8276.5578.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.8135.06-7.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.255.805.43
    Depreciation4.714.7112.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0338.6722.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8827.5123.64
    Other Income0.421.270.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.3028.7824.22
    Interest5.220.711.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.0828.0723.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.0828.0723.18
    Tax14.497.405.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.5920.6717.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.5920.6717.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.5920.6717.23
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4912.0410.04
    Diluted EPS15.4912.0410.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4912.0410.04
    Diluted EPS15.4912.0410.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sree Rayalaseem #Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 09:21 am

