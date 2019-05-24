Sree Jaya Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2019 up 18.26% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 332.35% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

Sree Jaya Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2018.

Sree Jaya Auto shares closed at 1.95 on February 25, 2019 (BSE)