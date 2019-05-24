App
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sree Jaya Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2019 up 18.26% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 332.35% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

Sree Jaya Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2018.

Sree Jaya Auto shares closed at 1.95 on February 25, 2019 (BSE)

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.48 1.18 1.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.48 1.18 1.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.97 1.22 0.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 -0.14 0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 -0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.16 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 -0.08 -0.09
Other Income 0.00 0.09 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.02 -0.06
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 0.02 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.15 0.02 -0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 0.02 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 0.02 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 4.48 4.48 4.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.03 0.03 0.03
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.03 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.03 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.03 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.03 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 24, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sree Jaya Auto #Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended

