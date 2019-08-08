Sree Jaya Auto Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 28.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in June 2019 down 28.5% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 295.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Sree Jaya Auto shares closed at 1.95 on June 25, 2019 (BSE)