Sree Jaya Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 114.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2020 up 114.49% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 93.25% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Sree Jaya Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Sree Jaya Auto shares closed at 2.00 on January 13, 2021 (BSE)