Sree Chem Resin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.96 crore, up 152.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.96 crore in September 2022 up 152.38% from Rs. 8.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 up 789.04% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Sree Chem Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 210.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 544.34% returns over the last 6 months and 535.60% over the last 12 months.