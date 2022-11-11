English
    Sree Chem Resin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.96 crore, up 152.38% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.96 crore in September 2022 up 152.38% from Rs. 8.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 up 789.04% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    Sree Chem Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

    Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 210.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 544.34% returns over the last 6 months and 535.60% over the last 12 months.

    Sree Chem Resins
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9638.298.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.9638.298.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.5929.536.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.390.150.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.411.260.87
    Depreciation0.090.090.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.004.421.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.462.850.14
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.472.850.14
    Interest0.210.230.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.262.620.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.262.620.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.262.620.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.262.620.03
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.656.550.07
    Diluted EPS0.656.550.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.656.550.07
    Diluted EPS0.656.550.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
