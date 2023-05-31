English
    Sree Chem Resin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 76.05% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in March 2023 down 76.05% from Rs. 31.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 176.7% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 128.49% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.

    Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 55.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.36% returns over the last 6 months and 96.11% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.458.8431.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.458.8431.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.066.3623.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.12-0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.991.18
    Depreciation0.230.090.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.531.673.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.26-0.403.36
    Other Income0.030.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.23-0.393.39
    Interest0.100.070.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.33-0.463.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.33-0.463.13
    Tax0.27--1.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.60-0.462.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.60-0.462.08
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.00-1.165.30
    Diluted EPS-4.00-1.165.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.00-1.165.30
    Diluted EPS-4.00-1.165.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am