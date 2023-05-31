Sree Chem Resin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 76.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in March 2023 down 76.05% from Rs. 31.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 176.7% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 128.49% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.
Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 55.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.36% returns over the last 6 months and 96.11% over the last 12 months.
|Sree Chem Resins
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.45
|8.84
|31.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.45
|8.84
|31.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.06
|6.36
|23.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.99
|1.18
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.09
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|1.67
|3.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.40
|3.36
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-0.39
|3.39
|Interest
|0.10
|0.07
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-0.46
|3.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.33
|-0.46
|3.13
|Tax
|0.27
|--
|1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.60
|-0.46
|2.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.60
|-0.46
|2.08
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|-1.16
|5.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|-1.16
|5.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|-1.16
|5.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|-1.16
|5.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
