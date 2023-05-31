Sree Chem Resin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 76.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in March 2023 down 76.05% from Rs. 31.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 176.7% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 128.49% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.

Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 55.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.36% returns over the last 6 months and 96.11% over the last 12 months.