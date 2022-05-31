Sree Chem Resin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.10 crore, up 90.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.10 crore in March 2022 up 90.13% from Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 up 131.41% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022 up 107.69% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

Sree Chem Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2021.

Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 31.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)