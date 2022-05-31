English
    Sree Chem Resin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.10 crore, up 90.13% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.10 crore in March 2022 up 90.13% from Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 up 131.41% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022 up 107.69% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

    Sree Chem Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2021.

    Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 31.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Sree Chem Resins
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.1018.4216.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.1018.4216.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.8714.3711.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.770.120.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.180.960.86
    Depreciation0.120.090.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.342.132.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.360.741.62
    Other Income0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.390.761.63
    Interest0.260.150.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.130.611.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.130.611.45
    Tax1.05--0.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.080.610.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.080.610.90
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.301.522.25
    Diluted EPS5.301.522.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.301.522.25
    Diluted EPS5.301.522.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 02:03 pm
