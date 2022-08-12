English
    Sree Chem Resin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore, up 167.65% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore in June 2022 up 167.65% from Rs. 14.31 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 658.66% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2022 up 454.72% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

    Sree Chem Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

    Close

    Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 79.95 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 168.74% returns over the last 6 months and 75.91% over the last 12 months.

    Sree Chem Resins
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.2931.1014.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.2931.1014.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.5323.8711.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-0.77-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.261.180.76
    Depreciation0.090.120.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.423.342.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.853.360.47
    Other Income0.010.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.853.390.47
    Interest0.230.260.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.623.130.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.623.130.35
    Tax--1.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.622.080.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.622.080.35
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.555.300.84
    Diluted EPS6.555.300.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.555.300.84
    Diluted EPS6.555.300.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
