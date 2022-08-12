Sree Chem Resin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore, up 167.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore in June 2022 up 167.65% from Rs. 14.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 658.66% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2022 up 454.72% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

Sree Chem Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 79.95 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 168.74% returns over the last 6 months and 75.91% over the last 12 months.