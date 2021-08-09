Sree Chem Resin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.31 crore, up 602.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.31 crore in June 2021 up 602.23% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 up 220.39% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021 up 394.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Sree Chem Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2020.

Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 45.70 on August 09, 2021 (BSE)