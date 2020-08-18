Sree Chem Resin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, down 63.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in June 2020 down 63.79% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020 down 326.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020 down 400% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019.
Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 4.41 on July 24, 2020 (BSE)
|Sree Chem Resins
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.04
|8.57
|5.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.04
|8.57
|5.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.79
|5.77
|3.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|0.19
|0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.72
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.00
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|1.57
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.32
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.34
|0.00
|Interest
|0.06
|0.11
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.24
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|0.24
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|0.19
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|0.05
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|0.05
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.13
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|0.13
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.13
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|0.13
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am