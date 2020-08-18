Sree Chem Resin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, down 63.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in June 2020 down 63.79% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020 down 326.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020 down 400% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019.

Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 4.41 on July 24, 2020 (BSE)