Sree Chem Resin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 52.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in December 2022 down 52.02% from Rs. 18.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 176.48% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 135.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.