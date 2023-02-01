 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sree Chem Resin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 52.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in December 2022 down 52.02% from Rs. 18.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 176.48% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 135.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Sree Chem Resins
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.84 21.96 18.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.84 21.96 18.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.36 16.59 14.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 0.39 0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.99 1.41 0.96
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.67 3.00 2.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 0.46 0.74
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 0.47 0.76
Interest 0.07 0.21 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.46 0.26 0.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.46 0.26 0.61
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.46 0.26 0.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.46 0.26 0.61
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.16 0.65 1.52
Diluted EPS -1.16 0.65 1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.16 0.65 1.52
Diluted EPS -1.16 0.65 1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited