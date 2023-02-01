Sree Chem Resin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 52.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in December 2022 down 52.02% from Rs. 18.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 176.48% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 135.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 69.50 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.28% returns over the last 6 months and 115.50% over the last 12 months.