Sree Chem Resin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 52.02% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in December 2022 down 52.02% from Rs. 18.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 176.48% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 135.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.
Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 69.50 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.28% returns over the last 6 months and 115.50% over the last 12 months.
|Sree Chem Resins
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.84
|21.96
|18.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.84
|21.96
|18.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.36
|16.59
|14.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|0.39
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|1.41
|0.96
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.67
|3.00
|2.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.46
|0.74
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.47
|0.76
|Interest
|0.07
|0.21
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|0.26
|0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|0.65
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|0.65
|1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|0.65
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|0.65
|1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited