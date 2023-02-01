English
    Sree Chem Resin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 52.02% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in December 2022 down 52.02% from Rs. 18.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 176.48% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 135.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

    Sree Chem Resins
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.8421.9618.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.8421.9618.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.3616.5914.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.120.390.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.991.410.96
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.673.002.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.400.460.74
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.390.470.76
    Interest0.070.210.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.460.260.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.460.260.61
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.460.260.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.460.260.61
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.160.651.52
    Diluted EPS-1.160.651.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.160.651.52
    Diluted EPS-1.160.651.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited