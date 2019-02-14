Sree Chem Resin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, down 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in December 2018 down 10.64% from Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 12.58% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 6.49 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)