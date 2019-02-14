Sree Chem Resin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, down 10.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Chem Resins are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in December 2018 down 10.64% from Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 12.58% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
Sree Chem Resin shares closed at 6.49 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sree Chem Resins
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.33
|7.25
|8.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.33
|7.25
|8.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.21
|5.58
|7.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|0.21
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.27
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|1.12
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Interest
|0.09
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited