SR Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, down 44.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SR Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in September 2022 down 44.02% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 49.27% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

SR Industries shares closed at 2.03 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.64% over the last 12 months.

SR Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.20 2.13 3.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.20 2.13 3.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.44 1.55 3.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.29 -0.13 -0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.55 0.57 0.55
Depreciation 0.43 0.43 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.58 0.81 0.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -1.10 -0.52
Other Income -- 0.12 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.98 -0.46
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.51 -0.98 -1.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.51 -0.98 -1.00
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.51 -0.98 -1.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.51 -0.98 -1.00
Equity Share Capital 19.65 19.65 19.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 -0.50 -0.51
Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.50 -0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 -0.50 -0.51
Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.50 -0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SR Industries #Textiles - Terry Towels
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm