SR Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, down 44.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in September 2022 down 44.02% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 49.27% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
SR Industries shares closed at 2.03 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|SR Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.20
|2.13
|3.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.20
|2.13
|3.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.44
|1.55
|3.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.29
|-0.13
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.57
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.43
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.81
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-1.10
|-0.52
|Other Income
|--
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.98
|-0.46
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.98
|-1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|-0.98
|-1.00
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|-0.98
|-1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|-0.98
|-1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|19.65
|19.65
|19.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.50
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.50
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.50
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.50
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited