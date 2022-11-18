SR Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, down 44.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in September 2022 down 44.02% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 49.27% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

SR Industries shares closed at 2.03 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.64% over the last 12 months.