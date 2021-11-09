SR Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore, up 292.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore in September 2021 up 292.92% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021 up 0.11% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

SR Industries shares closed at 2.08 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)