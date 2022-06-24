SR Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, down 43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in March 2022 down 43% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 up 304.43% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022 down 124.32% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

SR Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

SR Industries shares closed at 1.85 on June 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -37.29% over the last 12 months.