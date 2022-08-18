SR Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 6.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in June 2022 down 6.01% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022 up 44.64% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 243.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.
SR Industries shares closed at 2.15 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.12% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|SR Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.13
|2.41
|2.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.13
|2.41
|2.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.55
|1.82
|1.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.47
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.29
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|0.78
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-0.86
|-0.66
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-0.83
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.00
|-2.05
|1.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.98
|1.22
|-1.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.98
|1.22
|-1.77
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.98
|1.21
|-1.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.98
|1.21
|-1.77
|Equity Share Capital
|19.65
|19.65
|19.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.60
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.60
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.60
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.60
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited