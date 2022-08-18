 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SR Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 6.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SR Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in June 2022 down 6.01% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022 up 44.64% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 243.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

SR Industries shares closed at 2.15 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.12% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.

SR Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.13 2.41 2.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.13 2.41 2.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.55 1.82 1.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 -0.10 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.57 0.47 0.24
Depreciation 0.43 0.29 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.81 0.78 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 -0.86 -0.66
Other Income 0.12 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.98 -0.83 -0.63
Interest 0.00 -2.05 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.98 1.22 -1.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.98 1.22 -1.77
Tax 0.00 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.98 1.21 -1.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.98 1.21 -1.77
Equity Share Capital 19.65 19.65 19.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 0.60 -0.90
Diluted EPS -0.50 0.60 -0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 0.60 -0.90
Diluted EPS -0.50 0.60 -0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SR Industries #Textiles - Terry Towels
first published: Aug 18, 2022 10:11 am
