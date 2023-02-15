 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SR Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 61.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SR Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in December 2022 down 61.67% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 346.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021. SR Industries shares closed at 1.86 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -36.30% over the last 12 months.
SR Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.002.205.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.002.205.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.821.443.06
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.290.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.460.551.01
Depreciation0.430.430.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.480.580.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.17-0.51-0.49
Other Income----0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.17-0.51-0.17
Interest0.000.000.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.17-0.51-1.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.17-0.51-1.07
Tax0.00----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-0.51-1.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.17-0.51-1.07
Equity Share Capital19.6519.6519.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.60-0.26-0.54
Diluted EPS-0.60-0.26-0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.60-0.26-0.54
Diluted EPS-0.60-0.26-0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SR Industries #Textiles - Terry Towels
first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm