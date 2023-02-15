SR Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 61.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SR Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in December 2022 down 61.67% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 346.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
|SR Industries shares closed at 1.86 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -36.30% over the last 12 months.
|SR Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|2.20
|5.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|2.20
|5.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.82
|1.44
|3.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.29
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.55
|1.01
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.43
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.58
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-0.51
|-0.49
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-0.51
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-0.51
|-1.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|-0.51
|-1.07
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|-0.51
|-1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|-0.51
|-1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|19.65
|19.65
|19.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.26
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.26
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.26
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.26
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited