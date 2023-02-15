SR Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 61.67% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.00 2.20 5.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.00 2.20 5.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.82 1.44 3.06 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.29 0.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.46 0.55 1.01 Depreciation 0.43 0.43 0.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.48 0.58 0.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.17 -0.51 -0.49 Other Income -- -- 0.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.17 -0.51 -0.17 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.17 -0.51 -1.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.17 -0.51 -1.07 Tax 0.00 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.17 -0.51 -1.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.17 -0.51 -1.07 Equity Share Capital 19.65 19.65 19.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.60 -0.26 -0.54 Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.26 -0.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.60 -0.26 -0.54 Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.26 -0.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited