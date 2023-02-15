English
    SR Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 61.67% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SR Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in December 2022 down 61.67% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 346.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.SR Industries shares closed at 1.86 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -36.30% over the last 12 months.
    SR Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.002.205.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.002.205.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.821.443.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.290.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.551.01
    Depreciation0.430.430.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.580.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.17-0.51-0.49
    Other Income----0.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.17-0.51-0.17
    Interest0.000.000.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.17-0.51-1.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.17-0.51-1.07
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-0.51-1.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.17-0.51-1.07
    Equity Share Capital19.6519.6519.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.26-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.26-0.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.26-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.26-0.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
