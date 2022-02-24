SR Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, up 134.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in December 2021 up 134.55% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021 down 21.49% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

SR Industries shares closed at 2.50 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)