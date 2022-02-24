SR Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, up 134.55% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in December 2021 up 134.55% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021 down 21.49% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.
SR Industries shares closed at 2.50 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)
|SR Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.22
|3.93
|2.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.22
|3.93
|2.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.06
|3.18
|1.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|-0.29
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.01
|0.55
|--
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.47
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|0.55
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.52
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.46
|-0.33
|Interest
|0.90
|0.54
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-1.00
|-0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.07
|-1.00
|-0.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.07
|-1.00
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.07
|-1.00
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|19.65
|19.65
|19.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.51
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.51
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.51
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.51
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited