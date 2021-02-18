SR Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 29.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in December 2020 down 29.63% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 26.49% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

SR Industries shares closed at 3.20 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 162.30% returns over the last 6 months and 471.43% over the last 12 months.