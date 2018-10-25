App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 03:26 PM IST

SQS India BFSI Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.78 crore, up 8.72% Q-o-Q

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SQS India BFSI are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.78 crore in September 2018 up 8.72% from Rs. 69.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2018 up 96.54% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2018 up 82.26% from Rs. 10.60 crore in September 2017.

SQS India BFSI EPS has increased to Rs. 10.27 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.33 in September 2017.

SQS India BFSI shares closed at 389.50 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months.

SQS India BFSI
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.78 73.11 69.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.78 73.11 69.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.37 30.95 29.30
Depreciation 1.35 1.39 1.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.46 31.28 31.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.61 9.49 7.60
Other Income 3.37 0.61 1.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.97 10.10 9.20
Interest -- -- 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.97 10.10 9.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.97 10.10 9.10
Tax 6.97 3.64 3.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.01 6.46 5.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.01 6.46 5.60
Equity Share Capital 10.71 10.71 10.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.27 6.03 5.33
Diluted EPS 10.27 6.03 5.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.27 6.03 5.33
Diluted EPS 10.27 6.03 5.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SQS India BFSI

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.