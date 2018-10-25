SQS India BFSI Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.78 crore, up 8.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 75.78 crore in September 2018 up 8.72% from Rs. 69.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2018 up 96.54% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2018 up 82.26% from Rs. 10.60 crore in September 2017.

SQS India BFSI EPS has increased to Rs. 10.27 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.33 in September 2017.

SQS India BFSI shares closed at 389.50 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months.