SQS India BFSI Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.78 crore, Up 8.72% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SQS India BFSI are: Net Sales at Rs 75.78 crore in September 2018 Up 8.72% from Rs. 69.70 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in September 2018 Up 84.42% from Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.14 crore in September 2018 Up 75.71% from Rs. 12.60 crore in September 2017. SQS India BFSI EPS has Increased to Rs. 12.74 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.87 in September 2017. SQS India BFSI shares closed at 389.50 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months. SQS India BFSI Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 75.78 73.11 69.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 75.78 73.11 69.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 47.64 47.98 47.90 Depreciation 1.36 1.39 1.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.93 12.38 11.30 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.85 11.36 9.10 Other Income 4.93 0.98 2.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.78 12.33 11.20 Interest -- -- 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.78 12.33 11.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.78 12.33 11.10 Tax 7.14 3.96 3.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.65 8.38 7.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.65 8.38 7.40 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.65 8.38 7.40 Equity Share Capital 10.71 10.71 10.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.74 7.82 6.87 Diluted EPS 12.74 7.82 6.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.74 7.82 6.87 Diluted EPS 12.74 7.82 6.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:45 pm