SQS India BFSI Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.78 crore, Up 8.72% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 75.78 73.11 69.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 75.78 73.11 69.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 47.64 47.98 47.90 Depreciation 1.36 1.39 1.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.93 12.38 11.30 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.85 11.36 9.10 Other Income 4.93 0.98 2.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.78 12.33 11.20 Interest -- -- 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.78 12.33 11.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.78 12.33 11.10 Tax 7.14 3.96 3.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.65 8.38 7.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.65 8.38 7.40 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.65 8.38 7.40 Equity Share Capital 10.71 10.71 10.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.74 7.82 6.87 Diluted EPS 12.74 7.82 6.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.74 7.82 6.87 Diluted EPS 12.74 7.82 6.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited