SPV Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.82 crore, up 2449.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.82 crore in March 2023 up 2449.08% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 329.97% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 337.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

SPV Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.85 in March 2022.