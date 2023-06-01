SPV Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.82 crore, up 2449.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.82 crore in March 2023 up 2449.08% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 329.97% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 337.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
SPV Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.85 in March 2022.
|SPV Global Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.82
|3.17
|0.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.82
|3.17
|0.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.37
|3.11
|0.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.01
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.02
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.46
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.48
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.48
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.37
|0.48
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.10
|0.11
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.27
|0.37
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.27
|0.37
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|1.96
|1.96
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.39
|1.90
|-4.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.39
|1.90
|-4.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.39
|1.90
|-4.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.39
|1.90
|-4.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited