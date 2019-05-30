SPV Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore, up 47.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore in March 2019 up 47.59% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 86.81% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 88.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.
|
|SPV Global Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.72
|0.38
|5.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.72
|0.38
|5.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.63
|0.38
|5.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.02
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.20
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-1.66
|-8.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-1.66
|-8.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-1.66
|-8.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-1.66
|-8.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited