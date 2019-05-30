SPV Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore, up 47.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore in March 2019 up 47.59% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 86.81% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 88.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.