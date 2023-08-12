SPV Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore, up 298.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore in June 2023 up 298.88% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 134.07% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 143.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

SPV Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2022.