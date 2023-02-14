 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SPV Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

SPV Global Trading
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.17 1.55 2.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.17 1.55 2.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.11 1.52 2.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.01 -0.03
Other Income 0.46 0.00 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 -0.01 0.44
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.48 -0.01 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.48 -0.01 0.43
Tax 0.11 0.05 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 -0.06 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 -0.06 0.38
Equity Share Capital 1.96 1.96 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 -0.31 15.51
Diluted EPS 1.90 -0.31 15.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 -0.31 15.51
Diluted EPS 1.90 -0.31 15.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited