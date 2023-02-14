SPV Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.51 in December 2021.
|
|SPV Global Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.17
|1.55
|2.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.17
|1.55
|2.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.11
|1.52
|2.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.00
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|-0.01
|0.44
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.48
|-0.01
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.48
|-0.01
|0.43
|Tax
|0.11
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|-0.06
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|-0.06
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|1.96
|1.96
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.90
|-0.31
|15.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.90
|-0.31
|15.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.90
|-0.31
|15.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.90
|-0.31
|15.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited