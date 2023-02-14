SPV Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.