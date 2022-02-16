SPV Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 194.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in December 2021 up 194.11% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 477.26% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 up 2300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

SPV Global EPS has increased to Rs. 15.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.11 in December 2020.

SPV Global shares closed at 13.37 on January 19, 2022 (BSE)